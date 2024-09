AALO, 27 Sep: Bene team won the Nyigam Niyga Men’s Volleyball Tournament, defeating Team Paktu A in the final here in West Siang district on Friday.

The winning team and the runner-up were awarded certificates, medals and cash prizes.

Ten teams from Aalo and nearby villages participated in the knockout tournament.

The Indian Army organised the tournament to encourage the local youths in games and sports, and to foster unity. (DIPRO)