Over 100 benefit from health camp

MER, 27 Sep: A total of 147 patients benefitted from a free health camp conducted as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Mer village in East Siang district on Friday by the East Siang District Health Society and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA).

Mer is the remotest village in East Siang district,bordering Lower Dibang Valley district, with 162 houses and a population of 1,270.

During the programme, East Siang DMO Dr Komling Perme spoke about issues related to health,and informed the villagers about various social welfare schemes. He also lauded the active participation of SHG Sijon during the programme.

GB Vinod Perme and village secretary Lahor Singh Doley also spoke.

Apart from routine medical check-up, NCD screeningand hepatitis screening were conducted, AHBA IDs were generated, enrollment in PMJAY/CMAAY was done, and the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 was also launched in the village. (DIPRO)