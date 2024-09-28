Parnaik interacts with students back from tour

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with students from Tawang and West Kameng districts, who participated in a ‘national integration tour’ to Delhi and Mussoorie, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

He encouraged the students to take to heart the experience of the tour and let it inspire them to become more informed, more respectful, and more responsible individuals. He said that “India’s strength lies in its people, and the students of the day are the future.

“With knowledge and a deep understanding of our country, you can contribute to Viksit Bharat@2047,making India even greater,” he said.

The governor said that India is truly unique in its ability to harmonise a variety of traditions, languages, landscapes, and lifestyles on the principle of unity in diversity. He advised the students and teachers to take pride in the fact that they belong to a country with a vibrant and timeless culture.

“Share this pride with others and let it inspire them to contribute positively to our community and country,” he said.

The governor commended the 4 Gajraj Corps for organising the tour for the students in their area of responsibility.

Officer in-charge of the tour, Major Ashish Singh,informed the governor that the 20 selected boys and girls from the government higher secondary school(GHSS) in Jang (Tawang) and the GHSS in Dirang (West Kameng), along with teachers participated in the tour, named ‘Vigyan Siksha Bhraman’, which started on 18 September.

The students and the teachers visited prestigious institutions and landmarks in the national capital, besides the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the new Sansad Bhavan, and IIT Delhi. They also visited the Indian Military Academy and the Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and the Mindrolling monastery in Mussoorie. (Raj Bhavan)