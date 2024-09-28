JNC organises mathematics training prog

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: The first-ever mathematical training programme in the state, ‘Mathematics Training and Talent Search (MTTS) Overture-2024’, was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Friday.

During the inaugural session of the two-day MTTS Overture-2024, Dr Gete Umbrey, the local coordinator of MTTS Overture, informed about the significance of MTTS as one of the most prestigious mathematical training programmes in India. He explained that “the main objectives of the programmeare to ignite mathematical curiosity, encourage logical thinking and develop problem-solving skills.”

Dr Umbrey emphasised that “MTTS stands apart by focusing on techniques and concepts that leave a long-lasting impact on students.”

JNC IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda commended the mathematics department for organising the event, and elaborated the significance of mathematics in decision-making and problem-solving.

Giving an overview of the MTTS programme, the academic coordinator for MTTS Overture, Prof Dhiren Kumar Basnet from Tezpur University(Assam), informed the participants that “MTTS has been running since 1993 and has played a vital role in shaping mathematical science in India.”

He also introduced the concept of MTTS Overture – a regional initiative aimed at providing opportunities to a larger number of students who are unable to attend the main MTTS summer camps.

Prof Basnet further highlighted the presence of Dr Anjan Kumar Chakraborty, a renowned educator from IIT Guwahati (Assam), who will be teaching the students over the next two days.

JNC Vice-Principal Dr Leki Sitang urged the students to not only learn from the resource persons but also to share the knowledge they gain with others. He remarked that “acquiring knowledge without disseminating it is merely an accumulation of information and holds little value.”

Local joint coordinator Riken Kaye also spoke.(DIPRO)