CPA conference adopts resolution to merge DoNER and NEC

AIZAWL, 29 Sep: The annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III has adopted a resolution to merge the ministry of development of northeastern region (DoNER) with the North Eastern Council (NEC) for better strategic planning and coordination of various projects in the region, officials said on Saturday.

The two-day conference began here in Mizoram on 27 September.

After thorough deliberation during a plenary discussion on Saturday, the conference unanimously adopted the resolution to merge the DoNER ministry with the NEC, officials said.

Those who took part in the conference felt the necessity of a separate Departmental Related Standing Committee (DRSC) in Parliament exclusively for the DoNER ministry to oversee the functioning of the ministry and the NEC, which will strengthen the legislative oversight on their functioning and effective implementation of schemes and policies.

This will ensure greater accountability and strengthen the oversight of the DoNER ministry and its implementing agencies to the people through the Parliament, the conference said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Nagaland Assembly Speaker and chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III Sharingain Longkumar,and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma were among the important dignitaries who attended the event.

During the two-day event, delegates discussed important issues and topics, including the inclusion of the Northeast region in the India-ASEAN vision for trade and cooperation and merging the DoNER ministry with the NEC for better strategic planning and coordination of various projects in the region.

The conference agreed that the Northeast MPs’Forum may be approached for taking up the matter with the Centre, the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman at the earliest.

The conference also adopted the resolution for inclusion of the Northeast region in the India-ASEAN vision for trade and cooperation, according to officials.

It acknowledged the renewed efforts of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the socioeconomic upliftment of the Northeast, which is also known as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, through the Act East policy.

The conference urged the Centre to extend the scope of the Act East policy and Ashtalakshmi by incorporating the Northeast region into the Indo-ASEAN bilateral trade agreements to encourage the region in becoming a growth engine for the nation while appreciating the region’s international border potentials.

The conference urged the Centre to accelerate the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

It also urged the Centre to identify and upgrade existing international trading outposts, particularly in Manipur’s Moreh, Zokhawthar in Mizoram, Pangsha and Avangkhu in Nagaland, and Pangsu Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among other things, the conference also urged the Centre to make more efforts in encouraging tourism-related projects by appreciating the rich cultural diversity and resources and potential of the Northeast region for promotion and employment generation.

It also asked the central government to promote cultural exchange programmes between the northeastern states and ASEAN nations as a multiplier factor for promoting potential foreign trade in the region. (PTI)