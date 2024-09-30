DC, SP hold interactive session with trainee officers from LBSNAA

YUPIA, 29 Sep: The Papum Pare district administration conducted an interactive session for a group of 22 trainee officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administrative (LBSNAA) at the DC’s conference hall here on Sunday.

The session was aimed at familiarising the probation officers with the practical challenges, responsibilities, and the dynamic nature of public service in the district.

DC Jiken Bomjen shared key insights into the functioning of the district administration and emphasised the importance of integrity, public outreach, and responsiveness in handling the districts’ affairs.

“The role of a civil servant is dynamic and diverse. As young probationers, your engagement with the community and your commitment to solving local issues will significantly impact the development of the region,” the DC said. He advised the trainee officers to be empathetic while dealing with the subordinates.

Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar spoke on the importance of law and order in effective governance.

“Law and order are the bedrock of any functioning society. As future administrators, it is essential to understand the nuances of maintaining peace and tackling crime. Collaborative efforts between various departments can help in creating a secure environment for development to thrive,” Gusar said, and shared a few experiences from the field.

The trainee officers, who had been to Taksing in Upper Subansiri district to obtain firsthand information on the implementation of the Vibrant Village Scheme in the border areas, shared their experiences.

ITBP Deputy Commandant Puran Rana and administrative officers were also present during the interactive session.

The trainees, including IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS and others of the 2023 CSE batch, are on a Himalayan study tour. (DIPRO)