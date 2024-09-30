DGBBA organises live fishing exercise for ZFM visitors

ZIRO, 29 Sep: The 2nd edition of the Live Fishing Exercise, organised by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) in collaboration with the fisheries department, concluded at an Apatani paddy field here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The event attracted a large number of domestic as well as foreign tourists attending the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM).

The two-day fishing exercise was organised to showcase the unique paddy-cum-fish culture of the Apatanis for the second consecutive year, coinciding with the ZFM.

The visiting tourists got hands-on experience of catching live fishes from the paddy fields on payment of a nominal fee.

The event was inaugurated jointly by District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lassa, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Buttung, District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante and District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama on Friday.

This year, the number of participants increased to 321 from last year’s 186, DGBBA convener Yachang Tacho, who conceptualised the event, informed. (DIPRO)