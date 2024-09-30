Siang Trust organises free health camp in Ngopok

NGOPOK, 29 Sep: Over 200 patients suffering from various ailments were treated during a free health camp organised by the Siang Trust at Ngopok villagein East Siang district on Sunday.

General health check-ups, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests, eye and dental checkups and treatment were provided to the patients by a team of doctors. Further, 112 persons were screened for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Medicines were also provided to the needy patients.

The medical camp was conducted by senior ophthalmologist Dr Beauty Borang Perme, senior microbiologist Dr Basumoti Apum, dental surgeons Dr Mini Ering and Dr Miti Burang, and retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee.

Siang Trust vice president Mohonto Panging Pao, GBs, and the village secretary and elders of Ngopok village also assisted in the conducting the camp. (DIPRO)