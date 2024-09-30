Free legal aid clinic opened in Mebo PS

MEBO, 29 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), has opened a free legal aid clinic at the police station here in East Siang district.

The clinic was inaugurated by East Siang DLSA Chairman Tageng Padoh, in the presence of Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba, Mebo ADC Sibo Pasing, EAC Toni Mitkong, East Siang DLSA Secretary Epi Kapu, the OC of the Mebo police station, and others.

The legal aid clinic aims to provide speedy, easy, and accessible legal aid to the poor and weaker sections of the society, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to seek justice and support.

A legal awareness programme was also conducted at the inspection bungalow here to mark the day.

During the programme, Padoh spoke about the rampant drug menace in the society and called upon the public to come together to fight this pressing issue.

He also briefed about the operations of the legal aid clinic.

The SDPO encouraged the community to take advantage of the resources available at the legal aid clinic.

Retainer advocate at the DLSA, Sunny Tayeng,conducted the first technical session, focusing on free and competent legal services, the Victim Compensation Scheme, and various government schemes.

The second technical session was conducted by Deputy LADC Molom Lego, covering the Juvenile Justice Act, lok adalat, and NALSA-mandated schemes.

The programme was attended by GBs, members of SHGs, and the principal and students of the government higher secondary school here. (DIPRO)