L/Siang IFSCAP unit urged to serve as sentinel against ‘cultural invasion’

LIKABALI, 29 Sep: Terming Likabali “the gateway to most of the foreign cultural influx,” Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) vice president Bai Taba urged its Lower Siang district unit to serve as a sentinel against any kind of “cultural invasion.”

Taba, who administered the oath of allegiance to the recently selected members of the Lower Siang unit of the IFCSAP at the Kargu Gamgi dere here, said: “Indigenous believers are real gems of the society because they are the ones who could not be lured by the glitters of foreign faith and culture till today.”

He also apprised them of the various viable steps the society is taking up in due consultation with the state government for the welfare of the indigenous faith believers of the state. (DIPRO)