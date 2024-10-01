RGU organizes ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Sivir’

RONO HILLS, 30 Sep: ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir,’ a preventive health check-up and access to health facilities/services for Safai Mitra was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University in the university health centre here on Monday as part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, 2024.’

During the camp, services like general health check-up, complete blood tests which included random blood sugar, haemoglobin, and HBsAg were provided. The non-communicable disease clinic screened for diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Albendozole tablets were also dispensed to the safai karmis as part of deworming treatment. Health education related to nutrition and hygiene, prevention and control of diabetes, hypertension and obesity were imparted to the beneficiaries.

In total, 66 safai karmis benefited from the free health camp.

The medical team consisted of laboratory technologist Bhim Sonar, senior pharmacist Techi Epo, ANM Leela Rimal, nursing officer Reena Nabam, chief medical officers Dr. Chin Dei Kim and Dr. Akin Tana Tara.