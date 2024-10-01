A chilling encounter with the mythical Apa Mira

[Prem T Loda]

A chilling tale of a supernatural encounter has sent shivers down the spines of residents in the remote Silla village of East Kameng district.

On the evening of 23 September, Biro Langdo, a villager, had a harrowing experience, when he came face-to-face with an Apa Mira, a mythical creature often mentioned in Nyishi folklore.

Silla village, a secluded hamlet nestled amidst rocky mountains, is home to the Nyishi tribe. Autumn is the traditional time to harvest bamboo shoots, a staple ingredient in local cuisine. As Biro bent down to cut a cluster of shoots, he was startled by a voice from behind: “Biro, why are you cutting my bamboo?”

Turning around, Biro was momentarily confused. In the fading light, he thought he saw Mattu, a local boy known for his adventurous spirit. Dismissing the encounter as a misunderstanding, Biro retorted, “What are you talking about, Mattu? Go to the river and catch some fish for me.”

However, the figure behind him did not retreat. Instead, it advanced towards him with a menacing aura.

To Biro’s horror, the figure revealed itself to be an Apa Mira, a creature of legend, often described as a striped body, reminiscent of the Na’vi from the movie Avatar, a humanoid entity with supernatural powers.

The Apa Mira attacked Biro with relentless ferocity, pummeling him with its fists and stabbing him with a knife. Despite his desperate attempts to defend himself, Biro was no match for the creature’s strength and agility. The creature’s companion, a female Mira, watched the attack with apparent amusement, clapping and laughing as Biro struggled for his life.

Bleeding heavily, Biro managed to break free and flee into his village. Exhausted and injured, he collapsed, unconscious. When he regained consciousness in the Seppa town General Hospital, Biro recounted his terrifying encounter.

The cut marks on Biro’s body serve as stark evidence of the encounter. Local legends warn that seeing a Mira is a bad omen, and only those who are cursed are granted such a terrifying vision. Many older folks believe that the Mira’s appearance is a sign of impending danger or a curse. Traditional rituals are often performed to ward off such beings and their associated curses.

Interestingly, a violent storm accompanied by heavy rain swept through the region on the same evening. Local folklore suggests that such weather patterns are often associated with Mira sightings.

Even here in Itanagar, about 250 kilometers away, I experienced the storm that night. It was a strange coincidence that mirrored the events in Silla. As a child, I had often heard stories about Miras from my mother and grandmother. Their tales of these mysterious creatures had always fascinated and frightened me.

The recent encounter in Silla has brought these ancient legends to life in a terrifying way. While some may doubt the veracity of Biro’s tale, it’s important to note that the belief in Miras is deeply ingrained in the culture of the Nyishi tribe. Stories of these creatures have been passed down through generations, serving as a reminder of the mysterious and often frightening forces that inhabit the natural world.