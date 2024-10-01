Tibetan activist embarks on bicycle ride to create awareness on Tibetan independence movement

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 30 Sep: Veteran Tibetan activist Jamyang Tenzin embarked on a bicycle ride from Tawang to Jantar Mantar, New Delhi to create awareness of the Tibetan independence movement and secure India’s borders.

64-year-old Tenzin, who began his ride from Urgelling Monastery on Friday, arrived here in West Kameng district on Monday and visited Nehru Gompa, where His Holiness the 14th Dalai spent seven days after arriving in India from Tibet in 1959.

Tenzin said that whether the younger Tibetan generation will follow him or not, he will continue the protest against China’s illegal occupation of Tibet in 1959.

Talking about China’s atrocities in Tibet, he said, “Young Tibetan children are taken away from their parents by the Chinese authorities, while our culture and religion are being slaughtered.”

Tenzin appealed to the younger generation to support the cause of the Tibetan freedom movement.