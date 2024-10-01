11th edition of ZFM

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The 11th edition of the Ziro Festival of Music, one of India’s most sought-after outdoor indie music festivals, ended on Sunday. The four-day event attracted more than 12,000 attendees, featuring 49 bands and around 225 artists.

Among the performers, 8 were international acts, while 41 hailed from across the country. Notably, 17% of the bands represented the eight Northeastern states.

Prominent bands included Kailasa, an Indian fusion band founded by Kailash Kher; Ballimaaraan, led by Piyush Mishra, who is known for blending humor with music; Hanumankind; H.O.M.; Sushant KC; and Parvaaz, an Indian rock band formed in 2010 in Bangalore. Additionally, Tamikrest, a band from Kidal, Mali, that mixes traditional African music with Western rock and pop influences, performed in Tamashek. Arunachal’s Dobom Doji Collective and Fakira, known for preserving the lost and ancient folk culture of Bengal, also made notable appearances. Their cultural uniqueness has significantly contributed to the promotion and awareness of this long-lost art form.

The festival also engaged audiences with art and cultural experiences through workshops held at the Popi Sarmin Creative Space. These workshops covered a range of activities, including dance and movement, zentangle (a form of art therapy involving structured patterns), storytelling, bead jewelry making, elu (paddy straw flute) making and playing, yoga, meditation and slacklining.

As in previous years, the festival featured the Ziro Literary Festival (ZLF), held annually at Saint Claret College in Ziro. This year, the festival brought together award-winning writers, journalists, artists, and political and bureaucratic leaders, allowing students and attendees to learn from the experiences of achievers from various fields.

This free and open-to-all festival promotes intercultural exchange, dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and skill-building. Consistent with prior editions, this year also emphasized creative expression, conducting a series of outcome-based workshops.

The Takar Stage, which provides a platform for electronica acts from across the country, made its return after a successful inaugural year in 2023. Performers included Jay Pei, Bottlesmoker, Hamza Rahimtula + Rajasthan Folkstars, Spryk, Flux Vortex and Alboe, among others.