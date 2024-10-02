Navratri to be celebrated at AoL’s Itanagar ashram

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Navratri will be celebrated for the first time at the Art of Living’s (AoL) Itanagar ashram from 8 to 10 October.

Six homas will be performed on these three days,culminating with the powerful ‘Nava Chandi Homa’. The homas will be led by Swami Advaithaananda Ji of AoL’s Bangalore Ashram, and will be performed by pandits from Mysore, Karnataka, AOL informed.

Besides homas, the celebration will also include cultural performances of the Northeast, and Garba celebrations, it said.

Navratri is a 9-day festival celebrating the nine forms of ‘Mother Divine.’

The festival is celebrated to receive the blessings of the ‘Divine Mother’ for health, wealth, prosperity and overall wellbeing of the nation and the society. The festival is celebrated across India.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues – Home Minister Mama Natung, Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, and Law, Legislative & Justice Minister Kento Jini – are expected to attend the festival, AOL said.

The celebration is also expected to witness a huge gathering of people from Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states of Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim and West Bengal.