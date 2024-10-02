TNZ Cinemas’ co-founders attend Big Cine Expo-2024

MUMBAI, 1 Oct: Itanagar-based TNZ Cinemas’ co-founders, Lobsang Tsering and Dooda Ete, attended the 7th edition of the ‘Big Cine Expo-2024’, an international trade show and convention, held at NESCO, Mumbai, from 30 September to 1 October.

TNZ Cinemas has been selected as the exclusive partner for EPIQ, a premium large format (PLF) concept introduced by Qube Cinema, in Northeast India. The first EPIQ-format TNZ Cinemas will be launched in Naharlagun.

EPIQ is designed to deliver a superior cinematic experience, featuring Barco’s high-contrast 4K RGB laser projection system, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and a screen with a 1.89 aspect ratio. The cutting-edge technology includes enhanced brightness, sharper images, improved contrast, and a wider colorur gamut, providing an unparalleled viewing experience for both scope and flat movies.

TNZ Cinemas, the first multiplex chain headquartered in Itanagar, has multiplexes in Dirangin West Kameng district, and Tezpur in Assam.

The launch of TNZ EPIQ Cinemas in Naharlagun early next year will mark the first PLF cinema in the region, setting a new benchmark for moviegoers in Northeast India.