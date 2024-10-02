Tawang MLA honours teachers

TAWANG, 1 Oct: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering felicitated all the teachers of his constituency during a ‘Shikshak Sammelan’ at the Kalawangpo convention hall here on Tuesday.

The event was organised as the MLA was unable to honour the teachers on Teachers’ Day due to preoccupation with duties.

Addressing the teachers, Tsering emphasised theircritical role in shaping the present Monpa society.

“Whatever I am today is because of my teachers,” he said.

Paying tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, the MLA urged the teachers to embody his values.

The MLA raised concern over the declining enrollment in government schools despite a growing population.

He also proposed to establish a three-unit teachers’ association with a corpus fund, and suggested establishing a transit camp for teachers, which he plans to discuss with the DC.

He also advocated inclusion of a third language in schools like JNV, KV and KGBV, and expressed empathy towards the SSA contractual teachers. He called for appointment of full-time sports and music teachers in the merged schools, and highlighted the importance of proper playgrounds for students.

Stressing the need for special attention at the primary and secondary levels, Tsering reaffirmed his commitment to support candidates preparing for the UPSC and the APPSC exams.

He announced free coaching for APPSCCE aspirants, starting from 21 October at Yid Ga Choizin.

The MLA said also that he is working to establish an Army recruitment coaching centre in Tawang.

Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang Vice Principal Yeshi Chotten said that in the past, many people left the teaching profession, questioning its worth. She expressed hope that the Teachers Day’ celebration would continue to grow in scale and importance in the years to come.

The teachers who were felicitated expressed gratitude to the local legislator for the recognition. They also shared their thoughts and opinions on the occasion.

The event was attended also by Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sang Khandu, SP DW Thongon, MMT secretary-general Rinchin Norbu, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, TMES secretary-general Kesang Norbu, Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, NPP district president Phurpa Lama, and student leaders. (DIPRO)