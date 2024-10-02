BSNL celebrates foundation day across state

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The foundation day of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh with various programmes on Tuesday.

Established on 1 October, 2000, the BSNL has been at the forefront of India’s telecommunications sector, offering a wide range of services including mobile, broadband, and enterprise solutions, said a release.

In Itanagar, the BSNL office organised a tree plantation programme and a motorcycle rally in order to bring awareness among the people about the launch of the BSNL’s 4G service in the state.

Arunachal BSNL GM Saket Kumar Varma flagged off the rally in the presence of BSNL Sr GM Dilip Siram.

“The BSNL foundation day was also celebrated across Arunachal by all the SDCA offices by BSNL staff with organisation of SIM sale melas,” it informed in a release.