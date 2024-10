ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) honored Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Wednesday.

APCC working president Bosiram Siram led the party leaders and workers in paying tributes to Gandhi and Shastri at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

The birth anniversaries of both Gandhi and Shastri were also observed across the state by the district and block level Congress Committees.