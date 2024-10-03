Swachh Bharat Diwas marks culmination of SHS campaign

Clean environment leads to positive vibes, minds: Guv

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday celebrated the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas,’ commemorating the tenth anniversary of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. It also marked the culmination of the fortnight-long Swach-chata Hi Seva campaign coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

Participating in the celebration at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall here, Governor K.T Parnaik greeted the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He expressed hope that the occasion will continue to inspire everyone to uphold Mahatma’s message of cleanliness.

The Governor said that a clean environment fosters positive vibes and mental well-being, benefiting both people and society.

“Cleanliness should be a routine practice, deeply rooted in tribal culture and traditions,” he said.

Parnaik commended the people for their active participation in cleanliness drives across the state, noting that their efforts serve as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the Safai Abhiyan will promote a healthy environment and a robust mindset, contributing to a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the initiative into a ‘jan andolan’ (people’s movement) through his vision.

Highlighting the state’s immense tourism potential, Parnaik urged the public especially, officials, community leaders, and youth to actively contribute to preserving the state’s pristine environment and biodiversity.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon the people not to confine the concept of ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) to just a day but make it a way of life.

“The last 15 days of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign have shown incredible dedication from officers, NGOs, and civil society. As we move forward, let’s make cleanliness a lifelong practice, not limited to a fortnight or a day,” he said.

Recalling the message of Mahatma Gandhi for a ‘Clean Environment, Clean Body and Clean Mind,’ Khandu emphasized that cleanliness is not only about being physically clean but to develop a clean mind.

He appealed to all to strive for a clean mind, body and surroundings.

Khandu observed that the significance of a clean environment, body and mind was known to the Indians since ages but said that no government before had brought the issue to the forefront and made a national mission.

During the event, the Chief Minister along with the Governor presented the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ awards to various departments, NGOs, self-help groups and volunteers who contributed to cleanliness efforts.

Earlier in the morning, Khandu joined the mass cleanliness drive with Shramdhan for Swachhata at RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar.

Earlier, the Governor, the Chief Minister along with UD Minister Balo Raja, IMC mayor Tamme Phassang, IMC corporators, the chief secretary and top government officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Udyan in Niti Vihar.

DIPROs add: At Tawang, MLA Namgey Tsering noted that the SBA is an ongoing movement that requires continuous effort and behavioral change.

The MLA proposed forming a committee to monitor cleanliness across local mohallas and colonies, and to incentivize this effort, he announced an annual reward of Rs. 1 lakh and certificates for the cleanest colony within his constituency.

At Aalo in West Siang district, DC Mamu Hage appealed to the people of the district to keep their surrounding areas neat and clean and make West Siang cleanest district of Arunachal Pradesh.

At Khona in Tirap district, DC Ira Singhal highlighted the importance of keeping the district free from single-use plastics and called for a proactive approach to maintain cleanliness in public spaces and homes. Singhal commended the efforts of sanitary workers and students from various schools for their enthusiastic participation during the campaign.

In Yupia, the day was observed in a befitting manner with ZPC Nabam Yakum, DC Jiken Bomjen, SP Taru Gusar, SBM ambassador for Papum Pare Taba Anya, HoOs and school children joining the culminating event of the fortnight long SHS campaign launched on 17 October.

The ZPC reminded the beliefs of Gandhiji pertaining to cleanliness and said, “As we celebrate his birth anniversary, we are reminded that the responsibility for a clean India lies with each one of us. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is not just a movement but a mission to transform our communities.”

DC Jiken Bomjen and SBM ambassador Taba Anya also spoke about SHS campaign.

On the occasion Safai Karamcharis and the winners of the essay writing competition organized as part of SHS 2024 were felicitated.

Also, the B sector women’s committee, Doimukh Emchi Youth Welfare Association and Pare Hydro Power Station, NEEPCO Ltd. were felicitated for their active participation during the SHS campaign.

Cultural programme by school children and PHED department and distribution of avacado plants under ‘ek ped maa ke naam’ by horticulture dept. were the other highlights of the programme.

The Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) observed the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 by conducting cleanliness drive at Karsingsa market area and its office compound on Wednesday. Later, floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait by AHV&DD director Dr. D.Longri, SVO HQ (AHV & DD) Dr.Tago Bage and KVK staff during the Gandhi Jayanti celebration at the KVK conference hall.

An extempore speech competition on the topic ‘Swavhab swachhata and Sanskaar Swachhata’ was also held as part of the program.

At Balijan administrative circle, the culminating event of Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign was held at Hollongi market area with an interstate social service event.

The joint initiative was organized by PHE & WS division, Yupia, ADC Balijan, Hollongi Market Committee, Panchayat leaders, women self-help groups and the public of Hollongi-Huto Panchayat.

The event was also attended by ZPM Balijan Tem Pika, Balijan ADC Takar Rava and HoOs under the Balijan Sub-division.

Similar programs were also held in all the administrative circles under Papum Pare district.

In Yingkiong, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Govt Hr.Sec.School, Yingkiong in a befitting manner.

Highlights of celebrations included singing of RamDhun by teaching faculties, floral tribute to portraits, prize distribution to winners of essay writing competition, motivational speech on Gandhian philosophy and principles

On the occasion, Yingkiong ADC Rajiv Chiduni said, “Gandhian principles are still relevant today and students should imbibe its value in their everyday life.”

He also distributed certificates and cash awards to winners of essay writing competitions sponsored by HydroPower Development (monitoring) and department of tourism.

DEO K.Borang and principal Lutni Perme also spoke on the occasion.

West Kameng district Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad conducted social services at Bomdila Buddha Stadium complex and Gyatong Stadium in Rupa to mark the Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

The fortnight-long Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 – Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata — campaign concluded in Lower Siang district with celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, followed by distribution of prizes and certificates at the Chidu Chigo ground in Likabali.

Other programmes include mass swachhata marathon for both men and women, Swachhata Hi Seva walkathon through the main thoroughfare of the town.

Likabali-based GREF’s 519 SS&TC OC Col. Rohit Bahl, senior public leader Gumke Riba and deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap spoke on the occasion.

In Pasighat, the East Siang district administration celebrated Swachh Bharat Diwas at the DC’s office premises, honouring the champions and stakeholders of ‘Swachhata Ki Bhagidari’ of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign 2024 in the district.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, PMC chief Okiam Moyong Borang, DC in-charge Tatling Pertin and SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal presented ‘Swachhta Ki Bhagidari’ awards to the winners in various categories for their outstanding services and partnership in sustainable cleanliness efforts under the SHS.

Earlier, the MLA along with the PMC chief, the DC in-charge and the SP paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The day was also celebrated at Longding. (Raj Bhavan/CM’s PR Cell/DIPROs)