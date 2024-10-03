Provisional ILP counter

YUPIA, 2 Oct: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek inaugurated a provisional inner line permit (ILP) issuing counter at Gumto check gate on Wednesday.

This counter will issue provisional ILPs for 15 days and will be manned by the staff of the Gumto circle office.

The MLA asked the officials for proper verification of documents before issuing ILPs to prevent anti-social elements from entering into the district. He advised all the officials at the check gates to be more vigilant.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja, Gumto CO Afa Phassang and Doimukh PS OC Simi Phassang accompanied the local MLA. (DIPRO)