Mayor appeals to people to not litter in public places

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: IMC mayor Tame Phassang appealed to the citizens to desist from littering in any public places. The violators will be penalized, he said.

Phassang also instructed the business establishments to maintain cleanliness in their surrounding areas or risk fines.

“The Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign may have concluded, but the commitment to keep Itanagar clean and green will continue,” the mayor said, after flagging off a marathon here on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The marathon, which began at the IMC office in Chimpu and culminated at Indira Gandhi Park, saw participation of hundreds of youths and students.

He urged all the citizens of Itanagar to join the ongoing movement, highlighting the importance of maintaining the city’s cleanliness beyond the official campaign period.

At the event’s conclusion, the mayor, along with the IMC commissioner and corporators, distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held during the campaign.