CoSAAP team inspects construction works of common directorate

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: The executive members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) led by its president Likha Tech inspected the ongoing construction work of the common directorate building complex here on Wednesday.

“The common directorate project was one of the major long pending demands of the confederation and its federating unit since 2014,” the CoSAAP said while commending the state government for considering the demand.

Expressing satisfaction over the work progress, CoSAAP appealed to the state government to increase the planned G+6 building to G+8 to house new directorates that might be created in future.

The team also urged the executing agency not to compromise with work quality and to complete the project on time. The common directorate complex will bring together 22 directorates under one roof.