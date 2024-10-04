Upcoming study centre to facilitate research on Buddhism: Mein

RONO HILLS, 3 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said that the upcoming Buddhist Study Centre at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here will facilitate the study and research of the timeless philosophy and principles of Buddhism.

While inaugurating the students’ activity centre and laying the foundation stone for the Buddhist Study Centre, Mein said that many Buddhist students and scholars from both the Mahayana and Hinayana sects currently travel to Myanmar, Thailand, and the Nalanda University in Bodh Gaya for studies.

“The new centre will provide an opportunity for students to study and conduct research on Buddhism locally,” he said.

Acknowledging the achievements of the university during the tenure of outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Mein highlighted that the number of academic departments has doubled over the past six years, representing a significant growth in academic programmes and campus infrastructure.

He detailed the campus expansion in Pakke-Kessang, Kamki, and Miao, the construction of five hostel buildings, and the recruitment of nearly 100 faculty members. He also noted that the student population increased by 200 per cent during Prof Kushwaha’s tenure.

Mein congratulated the outgoing VC, along with Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, for their contributions. He commended the university and its faculty for their research efforts and for recognising the unsung heroes of the state.

The DCM urged RGU’s history department to undertake more intensive research into Arunachal Pradesh’ history and develop a syllabus to be included in the school curriculum, allowing children to learn about their heritage. (PTI)