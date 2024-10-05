LGF member surrenders airgun

KATHAN, 4 Oct: Lohit Green Foundation (LGF) member Chombeso Tayang voluntarily surrendered his airgun to CF & Field Director of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, VK Jawal, during the celebration of the 70th Wildlife Week at Kathan village on 2 October, in support of the ongoing airgun surrender movement in order to stop hunting of avifauna in the state.

“This step by the LGF is definitely going to spread a strong message among other communities to restrict hunting by surrendering their airguns and cooperating with the forest department in conserving precious wildlife and habitats,” said an official release.

Arunachal Pradesh has been at the forefront of the airgun surrender initiative, with more than 2,400 airguns surrendered since its launch in March 2021, the release added.