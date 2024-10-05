APWWS seeks safe environment for children in educational  institutions

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has strongly condemned the acts of “any teacher involved in inappropriate behaviour,”and said that “such acts are not only a gross violation of trust but also deeply harm the children they are meant to protect and nurture.”

President of the organisation, Kani Nada Maling appealed to the deputy directors of school education to “take swift action in sensitising the teachers and staffs across all schools in the state to ensure prevention of any form of sexual abuse.”

“This includes implementing stringent guidelines and conducting regular awareness programmes to create safe environments for children in educational institutions,” she added.

“Our concerns particularly extend to children in rural schools, where access to authorities is limited, and they are often left vulnerable due to a lack of resources. We strongly urge the administration to prioritise these areas and ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place for children to report any misconduct. It is critical that a strong message be sent out, emphasising zero tolerance for child abuse and safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of all children,” the APWWS president said.