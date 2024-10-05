Capital Complex defeat Tawang 5-0 in Hangpan Dada Memorial Football Tournament

NAMSAI, 4 Oct: Capital Complex defeated Tawang 5-0 in the boys’ category, while Changlang beat Pakke-Kessang 7-0 in the girls’ category in the 7th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball (U-16 Boys & Girls) Tournaments, which began here on Friday.

A total of six matches – three each in the boys’ and the girls’ categories – were played on the first day.

Pakke-Kessang defeated Upper Subansiri 2-0 and Tirap beat Kamle 4-2 in other matches played in the boys’ category.

In the girls’ category, Kamle beat Leparada 3-2 and Shi-Yomi defeated Siang by a solitary goal.

Earlier, in the morning, the opening match between hosts Namsai and Kurung Kumey was suspended by the technical committee due to low visibility, and rescheduled for Saturday.