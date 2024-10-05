W/Siang DC registers police complaint against man for forging language certificates

AALO, 4 Oct: The West Siang deputy commissioner has registered a complaint at the Aalo police station against one Arjun Singh Rana, of Afzalpur Mastan village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly generated a fake language certificate “in the name of Circle Officer Mamu Hage for the post of gramin dak sevak in the department of India post, government of India, in Arunachal Pradesh.”

It was informed by the office of the deputy commissioner that “fake local language/dialect certificates in respect to Galo tribe were generated in the name of Mamu Hage, circle officer for deputy commissioner Aalo, West Siang district, AP, Durpai, with fake signature and without bearing any official seal.”

The DC office further stated that it carries out “strict verification of antecedents and issues local language certificates only to bonafide candidates of the district with ST/PRC and recommendation of concern CBOs of the tribe.”

The office has meanwhile requested the people to share any information to help the ongoing investigation at dc-westsiang-arn@nic.in. (DIPRO)