Are we heading towards World War 3?

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many parts of the world are witnessing violent wars associated with killing and wanton destruction. Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi, and Iran are in violent conflict for almost one year now. Ukraine and Russia are at war for three years with many western nations instigating and flaming the war. The aggressive stance, rhetoric of eye-for-an-eye is spreading to more areas. If the situation escalates, it could lead to a nuclear war between the opposing nations, which may lead to the end of the world. Just to remind the readers, today’s nuclear bombs are hundred times more powerful than those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Major violent conflicts are also occurring in Sudan and Armenia-Azerbaijan. There is ongoing tension between China and Taiwan. North Korea is regularly firing ballistic missiles, and there is a tense standoff with South Korea. Tens of thousands of people are being killed, injured with massive destruction and millions of people have become refugees. International organisations like the United Nations are toothless and are turning to be mute spectators.

Nearer home, Myanmar is being torn apart by civil war with many ethnic groups taking up arms. Similarly, an elected government in Bangladesh was overthrown by violent protests and sporadic violence against minority communities are occurring. Regular violent confrontations with China and Pakistan keep occurring. There were violent confrontations in Galwan Valley/Pangong Tso in Ladakh, and Yangtse in Arunachal. There are frequent violent incidents caused by Pakistani supported terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Within India, there are violent incidents due to Naxalite-related antina-tional activities. There are linguistic/ethnic confrontations in Maharashtra-Karnataka (Belgaum area). In the Northeast, there was major flare-up of ethnic violence between Assamand Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya and Assam and Arunachal. All these have been overshadowed by the ongoing extreme violent confrontations between ethnic tribes/races in Manipur. Our own Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts are affected by terrorist activities, with extortion and violence occurring regularly.

Then there have been violent protests for PRC, the APPSC imbroglio and other issues. Bandh calls and protests are increasing day by day. Standard reaction seems to be ‘Maar dunga, kaat dunga!’

Violent confrontations and wars are caused mostly due ethnic/racial divisions, religious causes, extreme nationalism, power, economic domination etc. Despite education, development and civilisation, have we become so intolerant, egoistic, racial, casteist, zealous, avaricious, megalomaniac that we are hell bent on killing and destroying each other?

We must understand that humans have been divided into various compartments like countries, states, races, castes/tribes, and ethnicities by a few people who want to grab power and rule by dividing us. It seems we all have fallen into this dangerous trap of hatred and bigotry.

It’s time to remind ourselves about our ancient teaching, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Family,One World’. We must realise that all humans are brothers and we all are born from one father/mother and share the same blood groups. Hoping and praying that sanity prevails for a peaceful, stable and happy undivided world.

(The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)