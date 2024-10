Namsai boys beat Kurung Kumey 2-1 in Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

NAMSAI, 5 Oct: Hosts Namsai won against Kurung Kumey 2-1 in the boys’ football of the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, 2024, here on Saturday.

The match had been abandoned after 55 minutes of play on Friday due to low visibility. Namsai was leading 1-0 when the play was stopped.

In another match played on the day, the Kurung Kumey boys’ football team was a given walkover against Upper Siang.

In other matches played on the day in the boys’ category of the football tournament, Lohit defeated Lower Dibang Valley 5-0, Leparada were given a walkover against Lower Subansiri, East Siang beat East Kameng 5-1, Changlang beat Dibang Valley 7-1,¬† Shi-Yomi defeated Kra Daadi 1-0, Capital Complex beat West Kameng 5-0, and Papum Pare defeated Anjaw 1-0.

In the girls’ category of the football tournament, West Siang defeated Lower Dibang Valley 3-1, Lohit¬† were given a walkover against Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri beat Longding 3-0, East Kameng beat Namsai 1-0, Kra Daadi drew with Tirap 0-0, Kurung Kumey were given a walkover against Upper Siang, Pakke-Kessang were given a walkover against Dibang Valley, and Kamle defeated Papum Pare 5-1.

In volleyball (boys), Kamle defeated Longding 25-18, 26-24, Lohit beat Tawang 25-6, 25-11, Upper Subansiri beat Lower Dibang Valley 25-12, 25-13, Kra Daadi defeated Pakke-Kessang 25-10, 25-19, Shi-Yomi defeated Siang 25-0, 25-0, and East Siang lost to Namsai 29-27, 18-25, 22-25.

In volleyball (girls), Lower Siang blanked Siang 25-0, 25-0, Papum Pare beat Leparada 25-8, 25-06, Kra Daadi defeated Tirap 25-7, 25-9, Shi-Yomi beat Pakke-Kessang 25-19, 25-8, Anjaw lost to Tawang 25-14, 18-25, 12-15, and Upper Subansiri lost to Capital Complex 21-25, 15-25.