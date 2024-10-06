Retd DMO Dr Tale Gongo passes away

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: Retired DMO Dr Tale Gongo passed away on 5 October after a prolonged illness.

He was 67, and is survived by his wife and eight children.

Gongo had joined the health department as general duty medical officer in 1988 and retired from the service while serving as a district medical officer (DMO) in 2015.

The Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) has deeply mourned the passing away of Dr Gongo, and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“He will always be remembered for his contribution towards the medical field with his immense knowledge. His absence will be felt by many,” the APDA said in a condolence message.

It conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family to withstand the tragedy.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has also deeply mourned Dr Gongo’s demise.

In a condolence message, the NES stated that late Dr Gongo was given several responsibilities and served in different capacities, such as founder president of the Karga Ao Welfare Society and founder president of the All Ade, Akom, Karga, Kara, Pei, Peri Welfare Association.

He had also served as vice-chairman of the NES Upper Subansiri district unit from 2019-2022.

“His sudden demise is a great loss to Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole. It has created a huge vacuum in the society which is difficult to fill,” the NES said and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.