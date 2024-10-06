CP Namchoom Govt Polytechnic College emerges winner of ‘Tech Xplore’

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: CP Namchoom Government Polytechnic College (CPNGPC), Namsai, become the winner of ‘Tech Xplore-2024’, while Government Polytechnic College Dirang won the ‘discipline team’ award.

All the government-run polytechnic colleges of thestate took part in the three-day ‘Tech Xplore-2024’ event, which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here.

Addressing the valedictory function on Saturday, PWD Capital Division B Executive Engineer Techi Nabo urged the students to be sincere, hardworking and dedicated to achieve success in life. He asked them to enhance their knowledge and skill, and concentrate on their studies to serve the society and the nation in the future.

Congratulating the winners, he said that programmeslike ‘Tech Xplore’ would help students enhance their skills.

Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director S Bengia in his address motivated the students to study hard and excel in their examinations.

He announced that ‘Tech Xplore-2025’ will be held in Namsai “and it will go a long way to bring the students of various institutions to a single platform to share their innovative ideas.”

Bengia, who is also the chief patron of the event, assured support for the promotion of technical education in state.

RGGPC Principal Taba Tath informed that ‘Tech Xplore 1.0’, is the inter-polytechnic college meet. The event, hosted by RGGPC, was funded by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE).

“The primary objective of the event was to enhance students’ technical skills, foster innovation, and provide a platform to showcase their creativity,” he said.

Organising secretary Joyir Siram Murtem said that “this is one of the best events ever organised by the APSCTE.

Among others IMC Corporator Techi Mema was also present.