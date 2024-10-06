Training in reading aloud skill concludes

TEZU, 5 Oct: A three-day training programme titled ‘Read Aloud Sessions for All (RASA)-3’ for BEd trainee teachers concluded at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Friday.

Addressing the participants at the valedictory function, ADC Kunal Yadav urged the teachers to “bring new technique in classroom to make teaching interesting and student-friendly.”

“Teaching-reading skills can be made interesting and enjoyable too,” Yadav said, and urged the teachers to use their reading skills in classrooms to make learning-friendly environment for children.

RASA, a unique voluntary initiative of the Bamboosa Library and the Denning College for Teacher Education (DCTE), Tezu, was conducted jointly with the Tezu DDSE from 2022 to help government middle school students to improve their loud reading skills by using voluntary service of BEd trainees.