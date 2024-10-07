APPSC should learn from past experiences

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like bring the attention of the APPSC to certain issues that occurred during the conduct of the APPSCCE Mains, 2017, and to suggest constructive changes to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

During the APPSCCE Mains, 2017, there was significant uncertainty about whether the exam would be conducted on the scheduled date due to various ongoing legal battles. Many candidates were under the impression that the exam would be postponed. However, the court’s verdict to continue with the examination came just one day before the scheduled date. It caused widespread panic and anxiety among aspirants.

This last-minute decision attracted considerable criticism and protests from the aspirants. And the rest is history.

In light of these experiences, I would like to strongly urge the commission to take steps to ensure that such issues do not arise in the future:

1) Avoid uncertainty regarding exam dates: It is essential to maintain transparency and ensure clarity regarding examination dates. Announce a definite exam date rather than tentative ones in advance.

2) Learning from past mistakes: If the commission does not learn from these past experiences, it risks repeating the same mistakes, which will only invite further litigation and protests.

In this regard, I urge the APPSC to release the advertisement for the APPSCCE to the public as soon as possible and confirm the previously announced date of 15 December. Otherwise, there will be repeated requests to postpone the exam, as we saw before the APPSCCE Mains, 2017. This was one of the reasons for protest. The commission should avoid giving us any last-minute surprises by delaying the advertisement.

Based on the current trend, it appears the commission is heading in the same direction. Please avoid repeating the same mistake.

Whether the commission intends to postpone the exam or proceed with it on 15 December, the decision should be announced early and the advertisement should be issued promptly. I trust the commission is capable enough to assess its own capacity and resources to determine whether the exam can be conducted on time.

An aspirant