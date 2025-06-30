A commitment or just a formality?

Editor,

Through this esteemed daily, I humbly request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to refrain from releasing an annual examination calendar from next year if it is not in a position to adhere to it.

Every year, aspirants plan their lives – studies, finances, jobs, and even family responsibilities based on this calendar. When the commission, despite having all the necessary resources and government funding, manpower, and administrative support, fails to stick to its own schedule, the consequences are deeply distressing for thousands of candidates.

In August 2024, the APPSC released an annual exam calendar, promising that the TGT examination would be held in November 2024. Trusting this, many of us resigned from private jobs, relocated to Itanagar, and invested our time and money in coaching and focused preparation. But the exam was later postponed. Again, in February 2025, a new annual calendar was released, clearly stating that the PGT examination would be held in June 2025. Based on this, many aspirants took leave from their jobs, some even resigned from their private jobs, and others adjusted their financial plans, paused further studies, relocated to Itanagar for coaching, or borrowed money to support full-time preparation – all based on the dates mentioned in the annual calendar

And once again, there has been no explanation and no accountability as the scheduled month is already about to pass. If a candidate is even one minute late to the exam hall, they are denied entry without exception. But what accountability exists when the commission fails to meet its own officially published commitments? This isn’t just about missed dates, it’s about shattered plans, wasted money and time, broken trust, and mental exhaustion.

I sincerely urge the government and the higher authorities to take note of this growing pattern. Either ensure that the calendar is followed with seriousness, or please do not release one at all, because false promises are far more damaging than no promises at all.

Frustrated PGT aspirant