Assam: Bangladeshi national held near international border

Guwahati, 6 Oct: A Bangladeshi national was nabbed near the international border in Assam on Sunday by the police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not share through which location or sector the foreign national attempted to enter India illegally.

“Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“The apprehended individual’s name is Md. Nahid Hussain, from Madiripur, Dhaka. Over 108 illegal Bangladeshis have been arrested so far. Good job Team!” Sarma said.

Assam’s Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh. (PTI)