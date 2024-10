DAPORIJO, 6 Oct: The alumni association of the government higher secondary school here in Upper Subansiri district mourned the demise of hydropower development assistant engineer Tato Duku, who passed away on 26 September.

Duku, who was an alumnus of the GHSS here, is survived by his wife and three children.

“He was a dedicated and hardworking officer, and his untimely demise is an irreparable loss,” the alumni association said, and conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.