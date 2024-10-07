Bandh culture is a deterrent to development

Home Minister Mama Natung while speaking during the 42nd foundation day celebration of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) in Itanagar on Friday shared an instance when Indigo Airlines temporarily ceased flights to Itanagar due to a bandh call in Itanagar. The airline resumed services after top bureaucrats of the state and Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself intervened in the matter. The home minister properly summed up the threat posed by bandh culture to the future of the state. No corporate body would like to invest in Arunachal Pradesh if this bandh culture does not end.

Industries will only invest if there is a healthy atmosphere welcoming their presence in the state. The people of the state should understand that the government alone will not be able to provide jobs to the people. The private companies will share the major burden of providing jobs to the youths of the state. Therefore it is important to create an atmosphere conducive to the private sector to thrive in the state. The associations and unions should stop using bandh as a tool to have their demands fulfilled. This is an outdated method and is not relevant in the present time. Mass protests and social media campaigns seeking fulfillment of demands are more effective in the present time.