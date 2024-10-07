Bayor breaks into top 10 of World Taekwondo Poomsae rankings

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Rupa Bayor from Arunachal Pradesh became the first Indian Taekwondo player to break into the top 10 of the World Taekwondo Poomsae rankings.

She is currently ranked ninth in the world rankings. Bayor jumped three places to acquire the current rankings.

The World Poomsae rankings are topped by Denmark’s Eva Sandersen, followed by Kaitlyn Marie Reclusado of the USA and Jocel Lyn Ninobla of the Philippines at second and third position, respectively.

Bayor, who bagged a silver medal in the U-30 Poomsae event at the Australian Open in September and a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Vietnam in May, said that she would strive to become World No 1.

“I will strive to become World No 1 in the coming years and bring more laurels for India and my homeland Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Bayor thanked the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai for extending support to her in taking part in international taekwondo events.

“I thank the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai, which has been a pillar of support for my International Taekwondo journey,” Bayor said.

She also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Taniya Soki for their support and encouragement.