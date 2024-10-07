CM advocates collaboration with Australia for developing skilled trainers

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday advocated collaboration with Australian experts to develop a cadre of skilled trainers to ensure long-term and sustainable development of the state.

During a discussion with a delegation led by Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, here, Khandu highlighted the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh’ workforce, especially in sectors like construction, infrastructure development, hydropower and road connectivity. He underscored the critical need for skilled human resource to support the state’s ongoing and future projects, notably in hydropower development.

Khandu also underscored the importance of bringing in highly trained professionals to equip the state’s youths with the skills required to compete globally.

Green assured to facilitate joint collaboration between Australia and Arunachal Pradesh in skill development. He acknowledged the peaceful environment of the state, praising its ethnic diversity and harmonious coexistence.

The meeting, which was attended also by Australian Consul General in Kolkata Hugh Boylan, and Australian Vice-Consul in Bengaluru Harriet White,concluded with expression of optimism for enhanced cooperation in imparting high-end skills to the state’s youths in the coming days. (CM’s PR Cell)