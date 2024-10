West Siang boys trounce Anjaw 10-0 in Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

NAMSAI, 6 Oct: West Siang boys trounced Anjaw 10-0 in a group level football match on day 3 of the 7th State Level Hangpan Memorial Trophy here on Sunday.

In other matches played in the day in the boys’ category, Shi-Yomi defeated Longding 3-0, Siang defeated Tirap 5-0, Pakke-Kessang defeated Lower Dibang Valley 4-1, Lohit defeated Upper Subansiri 1-0, East Siang defeated Changlang 5-1, Leparada defeated Lower Siang 1-0, and East Kameng defeated Dibang Valley 6-1.

In the girls’ category of the football tournament, Tirap defeated West Kameng 1-0, East Siang defeated Shi-Yomi 3-0, Capital Complex defeated Kurung Kumey 3-0, Tawang defeated Longding 3-0, West Siang drew 1-1 with Lohit,

Upper Subansiri won against Lower Siang 3-1, and Namsai defeated Anjaw 1-0. Lower Dibang Valley were given a walkover against Lower Subansiri.

In volleyball (boys), Papum Pare beat Changlang 25-22, 25-18, Kamle beat Tirap  25-18, 25-16, Lower Siang were given a walkover against Upper Siang, West Siang defeated Capital Complex 25-21, 25-19, and Kurung Kumey and Lohit were given walkoversagainst East Kameng and Lower Subansiri, respectively.

In girls’ section of the volleyball competition, West Siang defeat Lohit 25-1, 25-22, Papum Pare were given a walkover against Lower Subansiri,¬† Kurung Kumey defeated East Siang 25-8, 25-14, and Longding and Lower Dibang Valley were given walkovers against Upper Siang and Dibang Valley, respectively.