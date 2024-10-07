Jini calls for protection of wildlife

AALO, 6 Oct: Law Minister Kento Jini has called for protection of wildlife and needs to work with various stakeholders for its safeguard.

He was speaking an an awareness programme on conservation and protection of wildlife which was organised by the Aalo forest division at Tadin village on Sunday, as part of the National Wildlife Week.

Stressing on sustainable development, he advised civil society bodies to support the forest department in creating awareness among village folks about the need for protection of wildlife. He also informed the public about various pro-people schemes launched by the state government.

Jini commended the forest department and the Migo Lengo Bone Bome Society (MLBBS) for spearheading awareness campaigns for conservation and protection of wildlife.

DFO Gopin Padu emphasised on safeguarding wildlife and forests, “as they play a pivotal role for human existence.”

Through a video presentation he expressed concern over the depleting wildlife and endangered species. While explaining the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Padu advocated conservation and protection of wildlife.

ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini and DSP Moge Bole also spoke.

The event concluded with distribution of ‘forest T-shirts’ and free saplings, and carrying out of a tree plantation drive under the ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ campaign. (DIPRO)