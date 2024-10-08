Australia keen to establish ties with Arunachal: High Commissioner Green

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, who is on a visit to the state, said that Australia is keen to build a relationship with Arunachal Pradesh.

During an interview with this daily on Monday, he identified various areas where Australia could play a role in the development of Arunachal.

“As there is massive construction going on in the state, Australia can help in the technical field,”Green, who is on his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, said.

“Through this visit, I want to learn more about this beautiful state. I know NE states are unique and culturally very different. I am travelling to rural areas of Arunachal to get more knowledge about the tribal people. In the future, we would like to take up small development projects in the state and we will work towards it,” said Green.

He said also that there is every possibility of cultural exchange between the indigenous people of Arunachal and the indigenous community of Australia. “Australians are very proud of our indigenous people and are doing everything for them. I see some similarities between the indigenous communities of Australia and Arunachal Pradesh. The idea of showcasing Australian indigenous art and culture to Arunachal will be interesting,” said Green.

While he said that he saw immense potential for tourism in Arunachal, he also had a word of caution for the state.

“Tourism can bring considerable benefit to the state. But too many tourists coming to the state will have to be managed. Back home in Australia also, we are worried about too many people visiting certain pristine destinations. The Arunachal government needs to manage carefully to ensure that the pristine beauty is not damaged,” he said.

Further, he encouraged Indian students, including those from Arunachal Pradesh, to pursue higher studies in Australia. “Australia’s focus is on high-quality education. Studying in Australia is a rewarding and life-changing experience. I urge students to study in Australia. We are a very friendly country and we welcome Indian students with open hearts,” he added.

The high commissioner on the day of arrival met Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and also interacted with people from various walks of life during a cultural-cum-interaction programme. “During my interaction with the CM, we focused on tourism, education, trade and training. We discussed the possibility of conducting vocational training. As there is large-scale construction going on, such training would help the people acquire technical knowledge, which will benefit the state in the long run,” said Green.

Green said also that he would love to come back to the state in the future, saying that he was awestruck by the hospitality of the people of the state.

“I love trekking and hiking, and in future would love to do that in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, I am amazed by the friendly nature of the people. Yesterday, during a cultural-cum-dinner programme hosted for us, I witnessed the CM singing, which was great. I was also urged to sing and I sang the Australian folk song, ‘Waltzing Matilda’. It was an ice-breaking moment,” he said.