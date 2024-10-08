Parnaik, Green discuss exchange progs

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Potential exchange programmes, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, mineral exploration, hydropower, and tourism were discussed during a meeting between Governor KT Parnaik and Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Highlighting the capacity of the youths of Arunachal Pradesh in entrepreneurship, skill development and technology sectors, the governor said that “the youths of the state have potential but need exposure and specialised assistance.”

He also highlighted the state’s potential in eco, adventure and cultural tourism, and its mineral resources.

Parnaik further pointed out that Arunachal has huge scope in areas of research, anthropology studies, and flora and fauna.

Green, who is on a five-day visit to the state, expressed appreciation for the state and its people.

He was accompanied by Australian Consul Generalin Kolkata, Hugh Boylan, Vice Consul in Bengaluru,Harriet White, and Senior Research Officer (Political) Vandana Seth. (Raj Bhavan)