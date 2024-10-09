Min inaugurates NALC in Palin

PALIN, 8 Oct: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja inaugurated a New Age Learning Centre (NALC) at BG Higher Secondary School here in Kra Daadi district on Tuesday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh and heads of departments.

The NALC has been built by upgrading the erstwhile ‘Club 2021’ public library, and boasts of immaculate facilities. It is designed to enable a dynamic space of learning and holistic personality development of the students. Guitars, and knitting and painting tools were donated to the NALC by the minister.

The deputy commissioner informed that the NALC, funded through the untied fund and the ISSE, has been created to enable a modern space for learning, using digital and conventional tools.

The NALC is a project initiated by the DC during his tenure in Changlang district. It is a free-of-cost service which enables flexible, futuristic and leisure learning space.

The NALC initiative was awarded the ‘Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration’ in the ‘innovation district’ category in April, 2022.

Raja praised the DC and the DDSE for the establishment of the NALC and shared his belief that it would inspire the students of the district. He further commended the members of Club 2021, a group of APSSB recruits from the district, who originally built the first public library in the district in 2023.

The minister urged the public to make use of the NALC and assured to provide full support to such educational projects in the district. (DIPRO)