JK to NC-INC alliance, Haryana goes to BJP

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: In Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP’s expectations of having a say in the government formation suffered a setback despite its own record tally of 29 seats as the National Conference-Congress alliance clinched a majority in the 90-member UT assembly. National Conference-Congress alliance won 49 seats of the 46 that is required to form the govt. PDP won 3.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah won both the seats he contested and is set to become the CM again.

The BJP has pulled off a third term in Haryana narrowly winning 48 of the 90 seats. The required seat to form the govt is 46. Congress won 37. The Election Commission projected that the BJP had either won or was leading in 49 seats in the 90-member assembly. If the tally holds fast, it will be its best-ever performance in the state.

Though the Congress increased its vote share by a massive 11 percentage points, its overall share of over 39 per cent was still slightly behind the 39.89 per cent of the BJP, which also made gains on its support in the 2019 polls.

The Congress on Tuesday said it cannot accept the Haryana assembly polls verdict as there were “serious issues” about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Alleging a conspiracy, the opposition party said that in Haryana “democracy had lost and establishment had won.”(With PTI inputs)