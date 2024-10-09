Training in mushroom cultivation and biofertilizer mgmt

NARI, 8 Oct: A comprehensive training programmeon mushroom cultivation and biofertilizer management was conducted here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday with the participation of representatives from 10 primary level federations (PLF) of Nari subdivision.

The programme, conducted under the initiative of Nari Circle Officer Tage Asha, in collaboration with the Ramle Banggo block BMM unit, ArSRLM, was aimed at empowering local self-help groups (SHGs) by equipping them with practical skills for income generation.

Resource person and scientist from Jorhat (Assam)-based Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Mudang Yampi provided valuable insights into mushroom cultivation techniques during the training. As part of the initiative, mushroom spawns were distributed to the participating SHGs.

Addressing the trainees, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ainstein Koyu stressed on the importance of SHGs engaging in sustainable income-generating activities.

“Such initiatives will not only provide a steady income to the SHG members but also contribute to the region’s agricultural diversity,” he said. (DIPRO)