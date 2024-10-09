NERIST conducts training prog for farmers

NIRJULI, 8 Oct: The agricultural engineering department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the Longding District Agriculture Officer (DAO), conducted a training programme for farmers in Longding on Tuesday.

A total of 35 active farmers participated in the programme, which was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through the AICRP on ESAAS, NERIST Centre.

The programme was aimed at establishing connections between farmers, research institutes and state government officials. Its primary focus was to showcase various improved technologies, including women-friendly tools and equipment, designed to reduce labour and increase farmers’ incomes.

Addressing the participants, Prof KN Dewangan from the agricultural engineering department of the NERIST emphasised the importance of adopting appropriate technology with the right knowledge.

JPO Surya Chhetry presented a lecture through an audiovisual medium on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment tailored for hilly regions. He also demonstrated several tools and equipment during the programme.

Other resource persons of the programme were DAO Monu Ngurang, and ADOs Naiphu Wangsu and Tokmem Siram.