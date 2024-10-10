3rd Arunachal Para Games-2024 from 25 to 27 Oct

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The 3rd Arunachal Para Games-2024 themed “My ability is stronger than my disability” will be held at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills from 25 to 27 October.

The sports meet will feature seven disciplines –para athletics, para badminton, blind football, para boccia, para powerlifting, para chess and para shooting. The athletics events include javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, 100M, 200M, 400M and 800M races, long jump, and will be held for men’s and women’s senior and junior open category.

Over 500 para athletes and 250 escorts/supporting staff from across the state are expected to participate in the event. The competitions will be held for three categories-junior, sub-junior and senior.

The winners of this event will be selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming North East Para Games & National Para Games/Championships 2024-25.

The athletes have been advised to submit photo copies of their disability certificates/ Unique Disability Identity Cards, AADHAR cards and two passport size color photos with the entry form.

The overall champion will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 30,000 along with medal, certificate and trophy, while the first and second runner-up will be given Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively along with medals, certificates and trophies.