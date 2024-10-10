Four arrested for suspected drug peddling

DAPORIJO, 9 Oct: The Daporijo police arrested four individuals on Tuesday under the NDPS Act for allegedly being involved in drug peddling and seized banned substances from their possession. In a press statement, Upper Subansiri SP Thutan Jamba reported that on October 8, at around 1700 hours, upon receiving reliable information, a police team led by DSP (hq) Gamli Loyi and Daporijo PS OC Insp J. Wangsa conducted a raid at a suspected house in ALC Colony, Daporijo.

“During the search, constable Hongwang Kungma and the three other accused-Dabin Mara (26), Jemar Ayiang (24) and Palty Gusar (21)-were found in possession of suspected heroin,” SP Jamba stated.

The police seized two blood-stained syringes, four unused syringes, 120 empty tubes/vials, eight large empty tobacco containers, and five small tobacco containers. The items were seized (with video documentation) in the presence of a magistrate, following established procedures. All four accused persons were arrested.

A case under Sections 21(a), 25, and 27 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Daporijo police station, and an investigation has been initiated, he added.